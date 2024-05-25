Crest Ventures consolidated net profit declines 3.84% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 31.75% to Rs 39.79 croreNet profit of Crest Ventures declined 3.84% to Rs 11.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 12.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 31.75% to Rs 39.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 30.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 84.32% to Rs 62.08 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 395.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 71.78% to Rs 183.61 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 650.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Powered by Capital Market - Live News