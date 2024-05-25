Crest Ventures consolidated net profit declines 3.84% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 31.75% to Rs 39.79 crore

Net profit of Crest Ventures declined 3.84% to Rs 11.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 12.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 31.75% to Rs 39.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 30.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 84.32% to Rs 62.08 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 395.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 71.78% to Rs 183.61 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 650.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

39.7930.20183.61650.5555.6746.1959.3689.1916.1511.8285.83569.1115.0110.5381.23564.9111.7612.2362.08395.84

