Crest Ventures consolidated net profit declines 3.84% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 25 2024 | 9:11 AM IST
Sales rise 31.75% to Rs 39.79 crore

Net profit of Crest Ventures declined 3.84% to Rs 11.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 12.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 31.75% to Rs 39.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 30.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 84.32% to Rs 62.08 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 395.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 71.78% to Rs 183.61 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 650.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales39.7930.20 32 183.61650.55 -72 OPM %55.6746.19 -59.3689.19 - PBDT16.1511.82 37 85.83569.11 -85 PBT15.0110.53 43 81.23564.91 -86 NP11.7612.23 -4 62.08395.84 -84

First Published: May 25 2024 | 7:40 AM IST

