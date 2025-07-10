Enviro Infra Engineers JV wins project of Rs 395 cr

From Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation

Enviro Infra Engineers lead joint venture with AltoraPro Infrastructure has received a letter of intent from Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation for Panchganga River Pollution control measures - Upgradation of CETPs with ZLD in Co-Op Industrial estates of Ichalkaranji, Hatkanangale & Yadrav in Kolhapur District. The project is valued at Rs 395.50 crore and is expected to be completed in 24 months.

