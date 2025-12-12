GIFT Nifty points to a quiet open despite global market lift

GIFT Nifty:

GIFT Nifty December 2025 futures was down 2 points, indicating a flat opening for the Nifty 50 today.

Institutional Flows:

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 2,020.94 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 3,796.07 crore in the Indian equity market on 11 December 2025, provisional data showed.

The FIIs have sold shares worth Rs 16,930.05 crore so far in December. This follows their cash sales of Rs 17,500.31 crore in November and Rs 2,346.89 crore in October.

Global Markets:

Also Read

U.S. stock futures pointed to a firm start, with Dow Jones futures up 113 points ahead of Fridays session.

Asian equities also moved higher, taking their cues from Wall Street after two major U.S. benchmarks set fresh records following the Federal Reserves widely expected rate cut. The Fed lowered interest rates by 25 basis points on Wednesday and signalled a softer tone than markets had braced for. Chair Jerome Powell noted that the central bank will begin purchasing Rs 40 billion worth of Treasury bills each month, a move that injects additional liquidity and gently loosens financial conditions, giving risk assets more room to run. Sentiment in Asia was further supported by signals from Beijing. Chinas top leadership concluded its annual economic planning meeting by committing to broad support measures in the year ahead, with an emphasis on lifting consumption, stabilising the property market and strengthening domestic tech capabilities as the next five-year plan approaches in 2026.

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 notched new closing highs as investors shifted from high-growth tech names toward stocks more closely tied to U.S. economic expansion after the Feds policy action. The Dow advanced 1.34% to 48,704.01, buoyed by gains in Visa after an upgrade from Bank of America. The S&P 500 edged up 0.21% to finish at 6,901.00, while the Nasdaq Composite eased 0.25% to close at 23,593.86. Domestic Market: Domestic equities logged a steady rebound Thursday, 11 December 2025, ending a three-day losing streak. Sentiment improved after the US Federal Reserve cut rates by 25 basis points, giving global markets a lift. The S&P BSE Sensex surged 426.86 points or 0.51% to 84,818.13. The Nifty 50 index added 140.55 points or 0.55% to 25,898.55. In the past three trading sessions, the Nifty and Sensex declined 1.04% and 1.10%, respectively.