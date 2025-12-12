Home / Markets / Capital Market News / GMR Power & Urban Infra to consider fund raising up to Rs 1,200 cr

GMR Power & Urban Infra to consider fund raising up to Rs 1,200 cr

Image
Last Updated : Dec 12 2025 | 9:31 AM IST
At board meeting to be held on 17 December 2025

The board of GMR Power & Urban Infra will meet on 17 December 2025 to consider and approve the proposal of raising funds upto Rs. 1200 crore by way of issuance of equity shares/warrants, to the eligible investors through preferential issue, or any other method as may be decided by the Board, subject to such regulatory/ statutory approvals as may be required, including the approval of shareholders of the Company.

First Published: Dec 12 2025 | 9:14 AM IST

