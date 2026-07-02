Shares of CSM Technologies were currently trading at Rs 107.35 at 10:12 IST on the BSE, representing a discount of 5% as compared with the issue price of Rs 113.

The scrip was listed at 113, matching the initial public offer (IPO) price.

So far, the stock has hit a high of Rs 113 and a low of Rs 107.35. On the BSE, over 0.34 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter so far.

CSM Technologies received bids for 1,51,27,068 shares as against 1,11,30,880 shares on offer. The issue was subscribed 1.36 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 24 June 2026 and it closed on 29 June 2026. The price band of the IPO was fixed between Rs 107 and 113 per share.

The IPO was entirely a fresh issue of shares worth Rs 145.78 crore at the upper price band of Rs 113. The fresh issue comprised 1,29,01,000 shares. The company had proposed to use Rs 56 crore towards funding working capital requirements and Rs 22.63 crore towards repayment of a part of its borrowings. The remaining proceeds were earmarked for funding acquisitions and general corporate purposes. Ahead of the IPO of CSM Technologies on 23 June 2026, the company raised Rs 20 crore from anchor investors by allotting 17.70 lakh shares at Rs 113 each to 2 anchor investors. CSM Technologies (CSM) is an IT solutions company that provides technology solutions to both government and private organizations. It specializes in providing GovTech solutions and digital transformation services. It provides technology solutions across sectors such as mining, agriculture, trade, education, healthcare and tourism.