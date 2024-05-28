Nalwa Sons Investments consolidated net profit declines 71.21% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 13.99% to Rs 10.92 croreNet profit of Nalwa Sons Investments declined 71.21% to Rs 1.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 5.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 13.99% to Rs 10.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 9.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales10.929.58 14 OPM %43.2287.37 -PBDT4.787.97 -40 PBT4.777.97 -40 NP1.675.80 -71
