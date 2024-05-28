Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Weizmann consolidated net profit rises 65.45% in the March 2024 quarter

Weizmann consolidated net profit rises 65.45% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 28 2024 | 4:54 PM IST
Sales decline 18.68% to Rs 30.64 crore

Net profit of Weizmann rose 65.45% to Rs 1.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 18.68% to Rs 30.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 37.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 110.33% to Rs 8.96 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 9.06% to Rs 122.90 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 135.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales30.6437.68 -19 122.90135.14 -9 OPM %11.069.24 -12.019.30 - PBDT3.353.30 2 14.6712.04 22 PBT2.712.52 8 11.948.87 35 NP1.821.10 65 8.964.26 110

First Published: May 28 2024 | 4:40 PM IST

