Marathon Nextgen Realty consolidated net profit rises 145.50% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 28 2024 | 4:54 PM IST
Sales decline 8.82% to Rs 155.42 crore

Net profit of Marathon Nextgen Realty rose 145.50% to Rs 39.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 16.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 8.82% to Rs 155.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 170.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 37.59% to Rs 166.47 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 120.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 1.66% to Rs 704.62 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 716.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales155.42170.45 -9 704.62716.53 -2 OPM %30.3424.20 -33.0533.40 - PBDT44.3422.95 93 183.12159.22 15 PBT43.6622.19 97 180.15156.10 15 NP39.8216.22 145 166.47120.99 38

First Published: May 28 2024 | 4:40 PM IST

