Cyient DLM consolidated net profit declines 40.40% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 38.38% to Rs 444.24 crore

Net profit of Cyient DLM declined 40.40% to Rs 10.99 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 18.44 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 38.38% to Rs 444.24 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 321.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.

