Manorama Industries standalone net profit rises 296.91% in the December 2024 quarter

Net profit of Manorama Industries rose 296.91% to Rs 29.53 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 7.44 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 112.49% to Rs 209.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 98.45 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.209.2098.4526.3815.8546.1814.1640.1910.5829.537.44

