D-Link India consolidated net profit rises 9.28% in the March 2025 quarter

Net profit of D-Link India rose 9.28% to Rs 27.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 25.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 10.75% to Rs 369.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 333.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 12.56% to Rs 104.26 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 92.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 11.99% to Rs 1383.86 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1235.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

