Davangere Sugar Company standalone net profit declines 46.91% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 24 2024 | 5:50 PM IST
Sales decline 27.87% to Rs 63.57 crore

Net profit of Davangere Sugar Company declined 46.91% to Rs 4.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 8.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 27.87% to Rs 63.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 88.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 7.41% to Rs 12.24 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 13.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 22.65% to Rs 216.53 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 279.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales63.5788.13 -28 216.53279.94 -23 OPM %16.7720.95 -20.9319.91 - PBDT7.8713.74 -43 26.4129.25 -10 PBT4.5911.47 -60 14.4517.69 -18 NP4.558.57 -47 12.2413.22 -7

First Published: May 24 2024 | 5:46 PM IST

