Davangere Sugar Company standalone net profit declines 46.91% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 27.87% to Rs 63.57 crore

Net profit of Davangere Sugar Company declined 46.91% to Rs 4.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 8.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 27.87% to Rs 63.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 88.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 7.41% to Rs 12.24 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 13.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 22.65% to Rs 216.53 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 279.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

63.5788.13216.53279.9416.7720.9520.9319.917.8713.7426.4129.254.5911.4714.4517.694.558.5712.2413.22

