Home / Markets / Capital Market News / DCM Shriram consolidated net profit declines 36.89% in the March 2024 quarter

DCM Shriram consolidated net profit declines 36.89% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 07 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 11.96% to Rs 2379.06 crore

Net profit of DCM Shriram declined 36.89% to Rs 117.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 186.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 11.96% to Rs 2379.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2702.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 50.91% to Rs 447.10 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 910.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 5.35% to Rs 10865.12 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 11479.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales2379.062702.20 -12 10865.1211479.33 -5 OPM %11.1512.81 -9.1213.99 - PBDT256.83360.11 -29 1001.671673.29 -40 PBT176.52289.23 -39 698.741413.13 -51 NP117.80186.67 -37 447.10910.84 -51

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Ashiana Ispat reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.65 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Ashiana Housing consolidated net profit rises 207.18% in the December 2023 quarter

Ashiana Housing gains on recording multi-fold jump in Q3 PAT

Entero Healthcare Solutions Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Ashiana Agro Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.05 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Bajaj Healthcare appoints Dayashankar Patel as CFO

Selan Explorations Technology standalone net profit rises 128.97% in the March 2024 quarter

Kartik Investments Trust reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Arvind SmartSpaces consolidated net profit rises 66.56% in the March 2024 quarter

Choice International consolidated net profit rises 27.10% in the March 2024 quarter

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: May 07 2024 | 7:31 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story