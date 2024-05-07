Selan Explorations Technology standalone net profit rises 128.97% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 105.64% to Rs 54.72 crore

Net profit of Selan Explorations Technology rose 128.97% to Rs 12.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 5.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 105.64% to Rs 54.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 26.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 6.13% to Rs 32.74 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 30.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 40.41% to Rs 165.60 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 117.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

54.7226.61165.60117.9428.6414.9923.3426.7218.037.7249.5542.6517.227.1346.3540.2412.255.3532.7430.85

Powered by Capital Market - Live News