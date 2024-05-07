Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Selan Explorations Technology standalone net profit rises 128.97% in the March 2024 quarter

Selan Explorations Technology standalone net profit rises 128.97% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 07 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Sales rise 105.64% to Rs 54.72 crore

Net profit of Selan Explorations Technology rose 128.97% to Rs 12.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 5.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 105.64% to Rs 54.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 26.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 6.13% to Rs 32.74 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 30.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 40.41% to Rs 165.60 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 117.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales54.7226.61 106 165.60117.94 40 OPM %28.6414.99 -23.3426.72 - PBDT18.037.72 134 49.5542.65 16 PBT17.227.13 142 46.3540.24 15 NP12.255.35 129 32.7430.85 6

First Published: May 07 2024 | 7:30 AM IST

