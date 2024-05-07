Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kartik Investments Trust reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Kartik Investments Trust reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 07 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Reported sales nil

Net Loss of Kartik Investments Trust reported to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2024 and during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 100.00% to Rs 0.04 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Kartik Investments Trust reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Shree Karthik Papers standalone net profit declines 56.25% in the December 2023 quarter

Cintra (subsidiary of Ferrovial) to acquire 24% stake in IRB Infrastructure Trust

Vodafone Idea raises Rs 5,400 cr from anchor investors

Market opens on lower side in early trade; breadth strong

Bajaj Healthcare appoints Dayashankar Patel as CFO

Arvind SmartSpaces consolidated net profit rises 66.56% in the March 2024 quarter

Choice International consolidated net profit rises 27.10% in the March 2024 quarter

Adinath Exim Resources standalone net profit declines 57.14% in the March 2024 quarter

Chemcrux Enterprises consolidated net profit declines 24.32% in the March 2024 quarter

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: May 07 2024 | 7:30 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story