DCX Systems secures orders worth Rs 45-cr from domestic, global clients

DCX Systems said it has received purchase orders worth approximately Rs 44.06 crore from domestic and international customers in the normal course of business.

The orders pertain to the manufacture and supply of cable and wire harness assemblies, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Separately, the companys wholly owned subsidiary, Raneal Advanced Systems, has secured purchase orders worth about Rs 1.42 crore from a domestic customer for the manufacture and supply of printed circuit board assemblies.

With these contracts, the total order inflow stands at around Rs 45.48 crore, reinforcing DCX Systems order book in the defence and aerospace electronics segment.