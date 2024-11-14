Deco-Mica standalone net profit declines 89.47% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 1.57% to Rs 18.14 crore

Net profit of Deco-Mica declined 89.47% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.57 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 1.57% to Rs 18.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 18.43 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.18.1418.435.468.520.561.080.080.800.060.57

