Deco-Mica standalone net profit declines 89.47% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 14 2024 | 11:08 AM IST
Sales decline 1.57% to Rs 18.14 crore

Net profit of Deco-Mica declined 89.47% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.57 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 1.57% to Rs 18.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 18.43 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales18.1418.43 -2 OPM %5.468.52 -PBDT0.561.08 -48 PBT0.080.80 -90 NP0.060.57 -89

First Published: Nov 14 2024 | 10:52 AM IST

