Defence ministry procurement through Government e-Marketplace portal crosses Rs 1 lakh crore

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) has made an astounding accomplishment by surpassing the Rs 1 Lakh Crore mark in terms of total order value transacted through the Government e-Marketplace (GeM) portal, also known as Gross Merchandise Value (GMV), a commerce ministry statement said on Wednesday. Of this, transactions worth around Rs 45,800 Crore have been awarded in the current financial year. From procurement of general store items like eggs to missile systems and critical defence acquisitions, GeM has helped MoD execute more than 5.47 lakh orders. The Government e-Market (GeM) portal was launched on August 9, 2016, for online purchases of goods and services by all central government ministries and departments.

