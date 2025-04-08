Delhivery Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

360 ONE WAM Ltd, Thomas Cook (India) Ltd, Indraprastha Gas Ltd and Sarda Energy & Minerals Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 08 April 2025.

Delhivery Ltd crashed 6.48% to Rs 251.05 at 14:47 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 12.91 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.46 lakh shares in the past one month.

360 ONE WAM Ltd lost 3.54% to Rs 855. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 10793 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.12 lakh shares in the past one month.

Thomas Cook (India) Ltd tumbled 3.37% to Rs 127.5. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 53116 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 63535 shares in the past one month.

Indraprastha Gas Ltd fell 3.04% to Rs 182.1. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.54 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.09 lakh shares in the past one month.

Sarda Energy & Minerals Ltd corrected 2.97% to Rs 442. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 55827 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 89041 shares in the past one month.

