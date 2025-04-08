Kanpur Plastipack Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

TCC Concept Ltd, Last Mile Enterprises Ltd, NRB Industrial Bearings Ltd and Cineline India Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 08 April 2025.

Kanpur Plastipack Ltd lost 11.95% to Rs 109 at 14:32 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 2040 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2102 shares in the past one month.

TCC Concept Ltd crashed 8.05% to Rs 352. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.94 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 33118 shares in the past one month.

Last Mile Enterprises Ltd tumbled 6.39% to Rs 23.6. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 84789 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.02 lakh shares in the past one month.

NRB Industrial Bearings Ltd fell 5.09% to Rs 21.8. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.46 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 30037 shares in the past one month.

Cineline India Ltd pared 5.00% to Rs 95.97. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 12805 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8005 shares in the past one month.

