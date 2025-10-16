Emerald Finance consolidated net profit rises 75.61% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 38.00% to Rs 6.90 crore

Net profit of Emerald Finance rose 75.61% to Rs 3.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 38.00% to Rs 6.90 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 5.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.6.905.0078.5569.804.812.754.812.753.602.05

