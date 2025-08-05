Home / Markets / Capital Market News / G-Tec Janix Education consolidated net profit declines 11.76% in the June 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 05 2025 | 5:18 PM IST
Sales rise 2.03% to Rs 2.51 crore

Net profit of G-Tec Janix Education declined 11.76% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 2.03% to Rs 2.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2.46 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales2.512.46 2 OPM %7.1711.38 -PBDT0.190.29 -34 PBT0.150.23 -35 NP0.150.17 -12

First Published: Aug 05 2025 | 5:08 PM IST

