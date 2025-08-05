G-Tec Janix Education consolidated net profit declines 11.76% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 2.03% to Rs 2.51 crore

Net profit of G-Tec Janix Education declined 11.76% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 2.03% to Rs 2.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2.46 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.2.512.467.1711.380.190.290.150.230.150.17

