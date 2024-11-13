United Breweries Ltd eases for fifth straight session

United Breweries Ltd is quoting at Rs 1874.85, down 0.4% on the day as on 12:59 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 20.5% in last one year as compared to a 20.25% rally in NIFTY and a 8.11% spurt in the Nifty FMCG index.

United Breweries Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1874.85, down 0.4% on the day as on 12:59 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.94% on the day, quoting at 23659.1. The Sensex is at 78018.99, down 0.83%.United Breweries Ltd has eased around 10.02% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which United Breweries Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 9.2% in last one month and is currently quoting at 56902.55, down 0.47% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 27491 shares today, compared to the daily average of 2.27 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 105.67 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

