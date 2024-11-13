Shriram Finance Ltd down for fifth straight session

Shriram Finance Ltd is quoting at Rs 2876.2, down 1.88% on the day as on 12:59 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 41.28% in last one year as compared to a 20.25% rally in NIFTY and a 18.53% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services index.

Shriram Finance Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2876.2, down 1.88% on the day as on 12:59 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.94% on the day, quoting at 23659.1. The Sensex is at 78018.99, down 0.83%.Shriram Finance Ltd has lost around 15.29% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Shriram Finance Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 2.01% in last one month and is currently quoting at 23563.65, down 0.79% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 7.8 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 15.44 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark November futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 2878.3, down 2.11% on the day. Shriram Finance Ltd jumped 41.28% in last one year as compared to a 20.25% rally in NIFTY and a 18.53% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services index.

The PE of the stock is 14.1 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

