Godrej Consumer Products Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd is quoting at Rs 1175.9, down 0.03% on the day as on 12:59 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 19.04% in last one year as compared to a 20.25% rally in NIFTY and a 8.11% spurt in the Nifty FMCG index.

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1175.9, down 0.03% on the day as on 12:59 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.94% on the day, quoting at 23659.1. The Sensex is at 78018.99, down 0.83%.Godrej Consumer Products Ltd has eased around 10.41% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Godrej Consumer Products Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 9.2% in last one month and is currently quoting at 56902.55, down 0.47% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 5.36 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 10.38 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark November futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1180.5, up 0.3% on the day. Godrej Consumer Products Ltd jumped 19.04% in last one year as compared to a 20.25% rally in NIFTY and a 8.11% spurt in the Nifty FMCG index.

The PE of the stock is 86.94 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

