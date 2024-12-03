Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Den Networks Ltd spurts 1.59%, up for third straight session

Den Networks Ltd spurts 1.59%, up for third straight session

Image
Last Updated : Dec 03 2024 | 1:32 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Den Networks Ltd is quoting at Rs 45.99, up 1.59% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 15.07% in last one year as compared to a 18.09% fall in NIFTY and a 11.64% fall in the Nifty Media index.

Den Networks Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 45.99, up 1.59% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.63% on the day, quoting at 24428.3. The Sensex is at 80776.82, up 0.66%. Den Networks Ltd has dropped around 2.85% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Den Networks Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 4.12% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2017.25, up 2.38% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 6.07 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 8.98 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 14.18 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Best Same Day Payday Loans Online: No Credit Check Guaranteed Approval 2025

Speculation over RBI Guv Shaktikanta Das' extension heats up after GDP miss

No relief for priest Chinmoy Das, B'desh court to resume hearing on Jan 2

Sambhal violence was pre-planned, aimed to disturb harmony: Akhilesh Yadav

PhonePe's Share.Market introduces Sheets to Discount Broking for simplifying the trading experience

First Published: Dec 03 2024 | 1:06 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story