Den Networks Ltd spurts 1.59%, up for third straight session

Den Networks Ltd is quoting at Rs 45.99, up 1.59% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 15.07% in last one year as compared to a 18.09% fall in NIFTY and a 11.64% fall in the Nifty Media index.

Den Networks Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 45.99, up 1.59% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.63% on the day, quoting at 24428.3. The Sensex is at 80776.82, up 0.66%. Den Networks Ltd has dropped around 2.85% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Den Networks Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 4.12% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2017.25, up 2.38% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 6.07 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 8.98 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 14.18 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

