Desco Infratech hits the roof on bagging LoA from BPCL worth Rs 12-cr

Last Updated : Apr 08 2025 | 3:31 PM IST
Desco Infratech was locked in an upper circuit of 5% at Rs 211.85 after the firm received a letter of award (LoA) from Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) worth Rs 11.86 crore.

Shares of Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) soared 4.71% to Rs 286.60 on the BSE.

The orders involve last mile connectivity (LMC) and direct marketing services (DMA) activities, along with associated works for city gas distribution (CGD) in Bahraich.

The total order value stands at Rs 11,86,52,601, with a completion timeline of 14 months.

Desco Infratech is an infrastructure company specializing in engineering, planning, and construction, with a strong focus on city gas distribution, renewable energy, water management, and power sectors. The company is engaged in pipeline laying, installation, testing, erection, and commissioning for piped natural gas (PNG) used by both domestic and commercial consumers.

Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) is a public sector company that is engaged in the business of refining crude oil and marketing petroleum products.

First Published: Apr 08 2025 | 3:06 PM IST

