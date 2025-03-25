DEV IT edges higher after bagging services supply contract from National Informatics Centre

Dev Information Technology added 3.27% to Rs 123 after the company announced that it has secured a noteworthy order from the Media Informatics division of the National Informatics Centre (NIC) worth Rs 86 lakhs.

The National Informatics Centre (NIC) comes under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Government of India.

The contract is for purpose of data analytics, UI/UX creative design and other such digital media solutions requirements. The project has to be executed within a period of 1 year,

Dev Information Technology (DEV IT) is a technology solution provider helping companies in their digital transformation from advisory to execution, backed by expert applications and infrastructure management.

The company's consolidated net profit added 1.77% to Rs 1.72 crore on a 50.36% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 47.71 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News