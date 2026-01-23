United Breweries Ltd slips for fifth straight session

United Breweries Ltd is quoting at Rs 1440, down 0.25% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 18.21% in last one year as compared to a 8.91% rally in NIFTY and a 7.26% fall in the Nifty FMCG index.

United Breweries Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1440, down 0.25% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.56% on the day, quoting at 25148.95. The Sensex is at 81826.26, down 0.58%.United Breweries Ltd has lost around 11.13% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which United Breweries Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 5.65% in last one month and is currently quoting at 51978.4, up 0.04% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 39648 shares today, compared to the daily average of 71248 shares in last one month.