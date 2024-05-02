Greenpanel Industries consolidated net profit declines 56.75% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 10.15% to Rs 396.60 crore

Net profit of Greenpanel Industries declined 56.75% to Rs 29.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 68.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 10.15% to Rs 396.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 441.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 44.38% to Rs 142.68 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 256.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 12.09% to Rs 1567.25 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1782.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

