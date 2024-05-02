Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Zenotech Laboratories standalone net profit declines 82.02% in the March 2024 quarter

Zenotech Laboratories standalone net profit declines 82.02% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 02 2024 | 9:07 AM IST
Sales decline 18.78% to Rs 8.09 crore

Net profit of Zenotech Laboratories declined 82.02% to Rs 0.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 18.78% to Rs 8.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 9.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 28.39% to Rs 8.30 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 11.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 4.15% to Rs 36.76 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 38.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales8.099.96 -19 36.7638.35 -4 OPM %34.2450.60 -46.8754.00 - PBDT3.105.27 -41 18.2321.68 -16 PBT1.373.49 -61 11.1414.51 -23 NP0.663.67 -82 8.3011.59 -28

First Published: May 02 2024 | 7:40 AM IST

