Prevest Denpro standalone net profit declines 8.81% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 17.94% to Rs 16.24 crore

Net profit of Prevest Denpro declined 8.81% to Rs 4.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 5.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 17.94% to Rs 16.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 13.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 2.61% to Rs 16.12 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 15.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 13.22% to Rs 56.44 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 49.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

16.2413.7756.4449.8536.2140.8135.1539.326.725.9522.7021.636.265.7921.4220.954.665.1116.1215.71

