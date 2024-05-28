Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Prevest Denpro standalone net profit declines 8.81% in the March 2024 quarter

Prevest Denpro standalone net profit declines 8.81% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 17.94% to Rs 16.24 crore

Net profit of Prevest Denpro declined 8.81% to Rs 4.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 5.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 17.94% to Rs 16.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 13.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 2.61% to Rs 16.12 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 15.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 13.22% to Rs 56.44 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 49.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales16.2413.77 18 56.4449.85 13 OPM %36.2140.81 -35.1539.32 - PBDT6.725.95 13 22.7021.63 5 PBT6.265.79 8 21.4220.95 2 NP4.665.11 -9 16.1215.71 3

