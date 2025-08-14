R O Jewels standalone net profit rises 100.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 638.24% to Rs 47.10 crore

Net profit of R O Jewels rose 100.00% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 638.24% to Rs 47.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 6.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.47.106.380.171.570.080.100.080.050.080.04

