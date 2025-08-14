Haldyn Glass consolidated net profit rises 5.88% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 32.45% to Rs 115.02 crore

Net profit of Haldyn Glass rose 5.88% to Rs 5.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 5.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 32.45% to Rs 115.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 86.84 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.115.0286.8414.5414.1514.5012.246.915.995.405.10

Powered by Capital Market - Live News