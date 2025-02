Dhruv Consultancy Services consolidated net profit declines 20.37% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 2.70% to Rs 21.99 crore

Net profit of Dhruv Consultancy Services declined 20.37% to Rs 2.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 2.70 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 2.70% to Rs 21.99 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 22.60 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.21.9922.6017.7820.883.804.152.642.882.152.70

