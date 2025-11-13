SIL Investments consolidated net profit rises 19.66% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 15.80% to Rs 28.65 crore

Net profit of SIL Investments rose 19.66% to Rs 19.54 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 16.33 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 15.80% to Rs 28.65 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 24.74 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.28.6524.7491.1088.4026.4122.5225.7121.8819.5416.33

