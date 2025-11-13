Alankit consolidated net profit rises 37.46% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 24.46% to Rs 80.09 crore

Net profit of Alankit rose 37.46% to Rs 4.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 24.46% to Rs 80.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 64.35 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.80.0964.354.278.418.168.314.856.154.333.15

Powered by Capital Market - Live News