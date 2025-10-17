Ecoplex Infra signs land lease deed with MPSEDC

For construction of an IT park

InfoBeans' subsidiary Ecoplex Infra has signed the lease deed with MP State Electronics Development Corporation (MPSEDC) to secure a land area of 3 (three) acres for a tenure of 50 (fifty) years.

Ecoplex will construct an IT Park on this land and lease it out to IT/ITES companies including InfoBeans Technologies.

