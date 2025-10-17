Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ecoplex Infra signs land lease deed with MPSEDC

Ecoplex Infra signs land lease deed with MPSEDC

Last Updated : Oct 17 2025 | 3:50 PM IST
For construction of an IT park

InfoBeans' subsidiary Ecoplex Infra has signed the lease deed with MP State Electronics Development Corporation (MPSEDC) to secure a land area of 3 (three) acres for a tenure of 50 (fifty) years.

Ecoplex will construct an IT Park on this land and lease it out to IT/ITES companies including InfoBeans Technologies.

First Published: Oct 17 2025 | 3:26 PM IST

