Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Diamond Power Infra bags Rs 66-cr power cable order from Hild Projects

Diamond Power Infra bags Rs 66-cr power cable order from Hild Projects

Image
Last Updated : Dec 29 2025 | 10:50 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Diamond Power Infrastructure announced that it has secured an order worth Rs 66.18 crore from Hild Projects for the supply of power cables.

The purchase order has been awarded on a kms rate basis with PV formulae and is scheduled for execution between 1 January 2026 and 30 June 2026.

Diamond Power Infrastructure is engaged in the business of manufacturing transmission & distribution of power products & services in India. The company's consolidated net profit zoomed 593.3% to Rs 27.73 crore on a 75.1% surge in net sales to Rs 438.33 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

Shares of Diamond Power Infrastructure shed 0.32% to Rs 139.50 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Ceigall India rises as subsidiary secures Rs 1,089-cr Indore-Ujjain road project

US dollar index net speculative shorts fall further

Sensex, Nifty pare early gains; metal shares shine

CEIGALL receives LoA for Indore-Ujjain greenfield highway project

Va Tech Wabag secures repeat order from Saudi Water Authority

First Published: Dec 29 2025 | 10:38 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story