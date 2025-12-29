US dollar index net speculative shorts fall further

US dollar index speculative shorts have come off their record level for more than a decade, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) that began releasing delayed data following brief period of US shutdown. The non-commercial futures contracts of US dollar index futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net short position of -4595 contracts in the data reported through December 16, 2025, showing a further decrease of 9279 net short positions compared to the previous week.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News