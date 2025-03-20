Diamond Power Infra gains on bagging Rs 175-cr order

Diamond Power Infrastructure advanced 2.24% to Rs 95.01 after the company announced that it has received a letter of intent from Associated Power Structures worth Rs 175.17 crore for supply of AL-59 conductor as per GETCO Technical Specification.

The order, awarded on a kilometer-rate basis using the PV Formula, will involve the supply of AL-59 conductors for multiple high-voltage transmission line projects, covering a total of 3,569 kilometers as per GETCO Technical Specifications. The projects are expected to be completed in phases, with timelines ranging from May 2025 to November 2025.

Key transmission projects under this contract include:

The 400 kV double circuit (D/C) Chorania-Kosamba and Fedra-Sanand transmission line, spanning 347 km, is valued at Rs 17.19 crore. The project will use twin AL-59 (61/3.50) conductors and OPGW cable and will be executed on a turnkey basis.

The 400 kV double circuit (D/C) Sanand-Soja line, covering 73 km, is valued at Rs 47.22 crore. The project will utilize twin AL-59 (61/3.50) conductors and OPGW cables, and will be executed on a turnkey basis.

The 400 kV double circuit (D/C) Veloda-Prantij line, covering 39.5 km, is valued at Rs 23.63 crore. The project will use twin AL-59 (61/3.50) conductors and will be executed on a turnkey basis. The total route length for the project is 477 km.

The 400 kV double circuit (D/C) Kalawad-Saurashtra line, which includes a 765kV section covering 968 km, is valued at Rs 48.74 crore. The project will utilize twin AL-59 (61/3.50) conductors and OPGW cables and will be executed on a turnkey basis. Additionally, the scope of work includes the AP-125 to the 765 kV Saurashtra gantry.

The 400 kV double circuit (D/C) Saykha-Jhanor line, covering 34 km, is valued at Rs 20.20 crore. The project will feature twin AL-59 (61/3.50) conductors along with Earth Wire/OPGW cables, and will be executed on a turnkey basis.

Also Read

The 220 kV double circuit (D/C) Maglana-Pachham line, spanning 80 km, is valued at Rs 23.16 crore. The project will utilize AL-59 (61/3.50) conductors and OPGW cables, and will be executed on a turnkey basis under the GEC-II scheme.

Diamond Power Infrastructure is engaged in the manufacturing of cables and conductors.

The company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 6.27 crore in Q3 FY25 as against a net loss of Rs 3.79 crore recorded in Q3 FY24. Revenue from operations soared 412.7% YoY to Rs 307.42 crore posted in the quarter ended 31 December 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News