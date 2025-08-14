DigiSpice Technologies Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Rishabh Instruments Ltd, Everest Kanto Cylinder Ltd, CP Capital Limited and Jeena Sikho Lifecare Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 14 August 2025.

DigiSpice Technologies Ltd spiked 19.56% to Rs 27.45 at 14-Aug-2025 EOD IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 3.19 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 31800 shares in the past one month.

Rishabh Instruments Ltd soared 15.65% to Rs 344.75. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.2 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4679 shares in the past one month. Everest Kanto Cylinder Ltd surged 15.31% to Rs 151.4. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 14.06 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 31004 shares in the past one month. CP Capital Limited advanced 13.91% to Rs 159.7. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.09 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1177 shares in the past one month.