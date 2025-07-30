Electrotherm (India) consolidated net profit declines 74.50% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 21.27% to Rs 834.05 crore

Net profit of Electrotherm (India) declined 74.50% to Rs 27.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 108.84 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 21.27% to Rs 834.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1059.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.834.051059.386.2112.4844.34119.3833.76108.7827.75108.84

