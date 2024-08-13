Dilip Buildcon slips after Q1 PAT slides 76% YoY in FY25

Dilip Buildcon dropped 1.92% to Rs 546 after the company's consolidated net profit fell 75.94% to Rs 83.36 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared with Rs 47.38 crore in Q1 FY24. Revenue from operations fell 9.6% YoY to Rs 2,357.94 crore in Q1 FY25. Revenue from operations fell 9.6% YoY to Rs 2,357.94 crore in Q1 FY25. Profit before tax slipped 35% YoY to Rs 80.07 crore in during the quarter. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp EBITDA (excluding other income) stood at Rs 262.4 crore, registering de-growth of 21.62% as compared with Rs 334.8 crore in Q1 FY24. EBITDA margin stood at 11.13% in Q1 FY25 as against 12.83% in Q1 FY24.

Revenue from the roads, special bridges & tunnels segment declined 42.95% to Rs 1,081.3 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared to Rs 1,895.5 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year and revenue from irrigation segment increased by 29.47% on y-o-y basis to Rs 312.8 crore.

Revenue from metros, urban Developments, Airport & water supply segment surged to Rs 731.1 crore in Q1 FY25 as comapred with Rs 161.8 crore in Q1 FY24., while revenue from mining segment fell 6.74% on y-o-y basis to Rs 150.9 crore.

The net order book as on June 30, 2024 stood at Rs 18,606.5 crore, 30.69% of the order book is constituted by roads and highways projects, irrigation projects contribute 20.19%, mining contributes 16.93%, water supply projects contribute 13.20%, tunnel projects contribute 5.90% and Railways projects contribute 4.99%, metro projects contribute 4.60%, special bridge and urban development projects contribute 3.50%.

62.72% of the order book is from the Central Government and 37.28% of the order book is from State Government (13.67% from Gujarat State Govt, 6.33% from Odisha, 5.84% from Jharkhand, 4.98% from Haryana, 4.16% from Madhya Pradesh and 2.30% from Rajasthan State Govt.

Dilip Buildcon undertakes EPC work for urban development and mining, and road development on build-operate-transfer (BOT) basis and MDO work in mining.

