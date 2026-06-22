Divgi Torqtransfer Systems rises after securing contract for AWD system from Indian OEM

Divgi Torqtransfer Systems added 1.97% to Rs 872.95 after the company announced that it has secured a strategic order from an existing leading Indian original equipment manufacturer (OEM).

Under this program, Divgi TTS will supply interactive torque management (ITM) assemblies, electronic control units (ECU) and power transfer unit (PTU) assemblies for the OEM's upcoming all-wheel drive (AWD) variants of its mid-sized and full-sized SUV vehicle models.

The program entails annual supply of approximately 6,000 units of ITM Assemblies, ECUs and PTU assemblies, for a period of five years, with start of production expected from Q1 FY28.

This award marks the OEMs first front wheel drive (FWD) based all-wheel drive variant development for its internal combustion powertrain models.

Divgi TTS will be responsible for delivering a fully integrated drivetrain solution, including both hardware and embedded control systems. The all-wheel drive (AWD) variants are expected to help OEM demonstrate the capabilities of its SUVs under multiple terrain conditions and thereby serve a larger customer base. The win also reflects increasing market adoption of advanced AWD technologies and positions Divgi TTS to benefit from the growing demand for enhanced vehicle performance and driving dynamics. Jitendra Divgi, managing director, Divgi TorqTransfer Systems, said: We are delighted to secure this order from one of our longstanding OEM customers for the AWD variant of an established vehicle platform.

Being selected to supply the ITM, ECU and PTU assemblies for the entire range of mid-sized and full-sized SUV variants further strengthens our position as a trusted partner for critical drivetrain systems. We look forward to supporting the successful launch and ramp-up of these all-wheel drive vehicle programs." Divgi TorqTransfer Systems is one of the major suppliers of OEMs including Mahindra and Mahindra, Tata Motors, BorgWarner, Toyota Kirloskar, Force Motors among others. The company's standalone net profit surged to Rs 15.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 from Rs 5.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales increased by 84.85% YoY to Rs 107.62 crore in Q4 FY26.