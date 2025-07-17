Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Dixon Technologies to form JV with Signify Innovations India

Dixon Technologies to form JV with Signify Innovations India

Last Updated : Jul 17 2025 | 9:31 AM IST
Dixon Technologies (India) has entered into a binding term sheet and subsequently executed a joint venture agreement (JVA) with Signify Innovations India (Signify) to form a 50:50 joint venture company, i.e. Lightanium Technologies (JV Company) to carry on the OEM business of lighting products and accessories, subject to completion of customary conditions precedent (Proposed Transaction).

First Published: Jul 17 2025 | 9:19 AM IST

