DLF Cyber City Developers standalone net profit rises 16.23% in the September 2024 quarter

Net profit of DLF Cyber City Developers rose 16.23% to Rs 213.11 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 183.35 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 4.51% to Rs 640.88 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 613.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.

