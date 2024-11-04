Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

DLF Cyber City Developers standalone net profit rises 16.23% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Nov 04 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Sales rise 4.51% to Rs 640.88 crore

Net profit of DLF Cyber City Developers rose 16.23% to Rs 213.11 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 183.35 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 4.51% to Rs 640.88 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 613.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales640.88613.22 5 OPM %78.5776.07 -PBDT311.34272.74 14 PBT272.79234.91 16 NP213.11183.35 16

First Published: Nov 04 2024 | 7:25 AM IST

