Dodla Dairy's board nod to acquire 100% stake in HR Food Processing

Dodla Dairy said that its board has approved the acquisition of a 100% stake in HR Food Processing (OSAM) for a total consideration of Rs 271 crore.

HR Food Processing is engaged in manufacturing and sale of milk and milk products. With its premium brand Osam and has established a strong dairy ecosystem in Bihar and Jharkhand. Its turnover was Rs 282.6 crore in FY25.

The objective of acquisition is to enter new geographical markets, particularly in Eastern India. Since HR Food Processing operates in a similar line of business, this strategic move is expected to strengthen Dodla Dairys presence in Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, and the broader Eastern Indian dairy market.

The purchase consideration includes an enterprise value of Rs 247.2 crore along with net cash of Rs 23.8 crore, totaling to Rs 271 crore. Post-acquisition, HR Food Processing will become a wholly owned subsidiary of Dodla Dairy. This is a fully cash transaction which is expected to be completed in one to two months from the date of signing the SPAs and other transaction documents / agreements, or such other period as may be extended by the parties to the SPA. Dodla Sunil Reddy, managing director of Dodla Dairy, said, We are thrilled to announce the proposed acquisition of Osam, marking a significant milestone in Dodlas journey. This strategic move underscores our commitment to becoming a Pan-India dairy company.

As a market, Eastern India is a very exciting market for the dairy industry with faster growth as compared to the national average. This market supports a large population, & milk consumption has immense headroom for growth driven by high urbanization potential and strong GDP growth. We see tremendous synergies with Osam, which, when combined with Dodla's strong operational experience, will enable us to take this to the next level. Dodla Dairy is a leading Indian dairy company. It procures, processes, and sells a wide range of milk and milk products. The companys product portfolio consists of milk, butter milk, ghee, curd, paneer, flavoured milk, doodh peda, lassi, ice cream and milk based sweets.