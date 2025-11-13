Himatsingka Seide consolidated net profit rises 93.55% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 9.33% to Rs 629.57 crore

Net profit of Himatsingka Seide rose 93.55% to Rs 42.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 21.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 9.33% to Rs 629.57 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 694.33 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.629.57694.3315.7419.96101.3263.8164.0125.7642.0021.70

