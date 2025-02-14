Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Dollar index lingers under 107 mark; Set for near 1% weekly dip

Dollar index lingers under 107 mark; Set for near 1% weekly dip

Image
Last Updated : Feb 14 2025 | 2:16 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The US dollar index slipped to a two and half week low on Friday morning in Asia and is set for a weekly decline of nearly 1%. The dollar index failed to capitalize on stronger than expected inflation data reading in the last couple of days. Yesterday, the Producer price index for January increased 0.4%, exceeding the expected 0.3%. Core PPI matched expectations at 0.3%, but Decembers figure was revised higher to 0.4%, signaling persistent price pressure. Also, greenback faces pressure following President Donald Trump's decision to delay the implementation of reciprocal tariffs. Benchmark US 10-year treasury yields also pulled back below 4.6% weighing on the index. Currently, the dollar index that measures the greenback against a basket of currencies is quoting at 106.83, down 0.36% on the day.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

NBCC bags work contracts worth Rs 852 crore from Damodar Valley Corporation, Ministry of Housing

Bandhan Bank Ltd drops for fifth straight session

City Union Bank Ltd down for fifth straight session

Laurus Labs Ltd down for fifth straight session

Abbott India Ltd down for fifth straight session

First Published: Feb 14 2025 | 2:03 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story